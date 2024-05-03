Nicholas Galitzine on how BTS inspired his role in 'The Idea of You'

Nicholas Galitzine plays Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the fictional boy band August Moon, in the new movie The Idea of You. The actor says that while the singing required for the role came naturally to him, the dancing didn't.



In an interview with Variety, Galitzine says he looked to K-pop superstars BTS for inspiration when it came to the choreography. He says, "[W]atching how BTS commands a space as a group helped me in establishing a simpatico between myself and the four lads, how we interact with each other on stage."



In particular, he tried to emulate their "nonchalance" when performing the dance moves. "But they're incredible artists … to be fair, I had three weeks before starting, so there was no way I was going to get to BTS level," he admits.



Galitzine says he "got such a high off of being on stage" and indicates the role has opened him up to more music possibilities.



"I wouldn't go as far as calling myself a musician, but [working on this film] has made me hopeful for the future and makes the things that I have in the works now, so much more exciting," he says.



The Idea of You, co-starring Anne Hathaway, is on Prime Video now.

