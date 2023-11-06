Nick Carter remembers brother Aaron Carter one year after his death

Nick Carter is remembering his younger brother, Aaron Carter, one year after his death.

Aaron died on November 5, 2022, due to an accidental drowning in his home bathtub. A year later, Nick told E! News he's still coming to terms with the loss of his sibling.

“It’s still unbelievable to me,” Nick said. “I’m still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it—because it hasn’t. ... I’m hoping that one day I can make sense of it all.”

Throughout his grief, Nick says he's been relying on his family — his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, and their three children, Odin, Saoirse and Pearl.

"My children are my everything," he said. "If I lost everything—if I wasn't a Backstreet Boy anymore, if I didn't have the opportunity to still perform for people and entertain them—as long as [I] still had my kids and still had my family, I'd be OK. All this stuff on the outside doesn't matter to me."

And while the brothers didn’t always see eye to eye, Nick says he and Aaron would always come back together and repair their relationship.

“No matter what he and I had gone through in our lives, we always were able to make amends, always were able to get back to that place, and now I can’t anymore, and it hurts,” Nick said.

