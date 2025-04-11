Nick Jonas addresses whether he'd let his 3-year-old daughter go into showbiz

Nick Jonas got his start in showbiz at a very early age: He was appearing on Broadway at 7 years old. But he says he's not quite sure if he'd let his 3-year-old daughter, Malti, follow in his footsteps.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, Nick said he somehow knew he'd be a star when he was 3 years old. "I was staying with my grandmother in Arizona and I grabbed the turkey baster out of the kitchen and got up on the coffee table and started singing," he recalled.

"And she said, 'Nicholas, what are you doing?' And I said, 'I have to practice. I'm gonna be on Broadway some day.' ... She was like, 'Sure you are.'" But just a few years later he was, and now he's back again, starring in the musical The Last Five Years.

But as far as Malti going into showbiz like him and her mom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick says, "We've talked about it a lot. ... It's gotta be her choice."

"She loves to sing. And I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career," he noted. "But it's also scary as a parent to think of all the things I went through, that obviously my wife has gone through in her career."

"Your one sort of job in life is to protect your kids but it's also to let them fly and live their life," he noted. "I'm so grateful to my parents for letting [me and my brothers] take big risks and chances and I think they did a great job of balancing that."

"So anyway, she's singing a ton," Nick concluded. "And I'm like, 'Uh-oh.'"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.