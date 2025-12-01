Nick Jonas is putting on his 'Sunday Best' for new solo album

Kevin Jonas released his first-ever solo single a few weeks ago, and now, Nick Jonas has announced a new solo album.

The album, Sunday Best, is Nick's first solo project in almost five years, and it'll be out Feb. 6. In a statement, Nick says, "I'm so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years. And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making."

Nick launched the album on Sunday — of course — with an event in Las Vegas, during which he premiered some of his new songs live for 170 fans and some of his collaborators. One of them is JP Saxe, best known for his Grammy-nominated hit "If the World Was Ending."

As for the sound of the album, a press release notes that Nick "draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs."

Nick's previous solo album, Spaceman, came out in March of 2021.

