Nick Jonas was "so kind" to John Legend's son after 6-year-old's diabetes diagnosis

When your child is diagnosed with a serious disease, it helps to have friends who've gone through the same thing. That's what John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, found out when their son Miles, 6, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Chrissy shared in an Instagram post Wednesday that Miles was diagnosed after being hospitalized for something unrelated and is now wearing a glucose monitor. A fan commented, "My two brothers have T1 ... @nickjonas does too, your son should go meet bad a** people, and see he's not alone and can still accomplish anything. It's scary but it becomes second nature and you guys will rock it."

Chrissy responded, "Nick was so kind to him!! We were so lucky to run into him." Of course, Nick Jonas and John already knew each other from their time coaching on NBC's The Voice.

Another fan wrote, "Miles is gonna be the Nick Jonas of our generation!! so much love to all of you."

The fan was referring to the fact that Nick has been outspoken about his own Type 1 diabetes; he was diagnosed at age 13. He told People in 2021, "It would have been amazing to have someone to look at at that time to say, 'Oh, this is a person living with it and they're following their dreams. They're doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down.'"

Nick added that his focus now is being that role model for others. He founded a charity, Beyond Type 1, to bring the community together and provide solutions.

