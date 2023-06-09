Nicky Youre returns with new single and EP 'Good Times Go '

"Sunroof" singer Nicky Youre is back with a new single and EP, both called Good Times Go.

The EP includes the title track, as well as "Sunroof" and the other singles he's released over the past couple of years, including "Eyes On You" and "Shut Me Up."

The song "Good Times Go" is another upbeat, summery tune, with Nicky singing, "It’s a good night to live a little of the good life/let’s do something we can laugh about when we get old, cause good times come and good times go."

Nick says in a statement, "Over the past year and a half I’ve had some of the highest highs and some of the lowest lows of my life. I got to do things that I never imagined I’d be able to do, and at the same time, I was struggling mentally more than I ever had before. So naturally, I wrote a song about this feeling."

"‘Good Times Go’ is a reminder to LIVE in your good moments to the fullest extent," he adds. "I’ve learned that your good times move by much faster than your bad times, so it’s important to be present in those moments as much as you can."

Nicky did his first festival show last month at Bottlerock in Napa, California. He's currently on tour with Benson Boone.

