Nicky Youre will be "blasting our favorite tunes" on first headlining tour

"Sunroof" singer Nicky Youre will launch his first-ever North American headlining tour on April 12 in San Diego.

The You're In Luck tour, which includes 11 dates, is set to wrap up in Los Angeles on May 25. "I literally can't wait," Nicky wrote on Instagram.

The California native recently released a new single, "S.A.D.," which he said was the "start of a brand new EP."

He continued, "I can't wait to sing and jump and dance to a whole bunch of these new songs with you guys in person very soon."

Nicky's most recent live outing was as the opening act for "Beautiful Things" singer Benson Boone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.