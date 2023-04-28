Nicole Scherzinger added to King Charles’ coronation concert

Nicole Scherzinger has been added to King Charles' The Coronation Concert, taking place Sunday, May 7, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.



The former Pussycat Dolls singer and X Factor judge will be teaming up with world renowned pianist Lang Lang to perform a song from Mulan.



"I am incredibly honored to be a part of such a historic event," Nicole says in a statement. "The UK has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song."



She adds, "The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance."

In addition to Nicole, The Coronation Concert will include performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli and more. Tom Cruise is among those who will appear in a prerecorded video message.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.