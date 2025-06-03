No 'Ordinary' sprint: Now that Alex Warren's #1, his wife better lace up her running shoes

Alex Warren posted on social media several weeks ago that his wife, Kouvr, promised she'd run for him if his song "Ordinary" hit #1. It finally has, so it seems like Kouvr is going to have to lace up her sneakers. But why is Kouvr running a big deal in the first place? Alex explained it to ABC Audio prior to the song topping the chart.

"I have been with my wife for almost seven years now and I have never seen her sprint," he laughed. "And so it's been an ongoing joke where I've asked her to run for me and she would never do it. And she's like, 'Why would I? I don't need to run. There's no need to do that.'"

"So I think this was [a result of] her not realizing how popular the song was," he continued. "[She said], 'If it ever hits number one on the Hot 100, I'll sprint for you.' I just don't think she realized it could potentially happen."

"Ordinary" has been #1 for a record 11 weeks in the U.K., but in the U.S., it spent weeks at #2, held back by "Luther," the hit song by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. At the time, Alex told ABC Audio what it would mean to him when "Ordinary" finally hit #1 in the U.S.

"I mean, I'd never thought I'd even break the top 10," he admitted. "So I think... I won't believe it if it gets to number one. I think that there's gonna be like a part of me that's like, 'Oh, ha ha,' you know?"

"If it's number one, I think it'll take me a week [before] Kendrick Lamar bumps my booty back down," he jokes. "I'll be like, 'Oh, cool. I was there once!'"

