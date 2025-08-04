No 'Subway' series: Chappell Roan says new album 'doesn't exist yet'

If you were hoping that Chappell Roan's new single, "The Subway," was the first taste of her soon-to-be-released second album, well, think again.

Chappell, whose debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, came out in 2023, tells Vogue, "The second project doesn't exist yet. There is no album. There is no collection of songs." The reason? She hasn't had enough time.

Chappell explains, "It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next. I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out. I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything.”

And for fans who complain when Chappell does things other than spend time in the studio, she counters, "Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

But looking at comments like that isn't going to take time away from Chappell's creativity. She says she'll post on Instagram, but then delete the app because, as she puts it, "Socials harm the f*** out of me and my art.” That's why making the new record will be different than her previous album.

"I've never written an album where I don't have Instagram or anything," she tells Vogue. "The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it."

The good news is Chappell is feeling good about the whole thing, noting, "I feel like, for the first time in over a year, I can finally be excited about going to work and doing my job.”

