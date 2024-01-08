No, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez weren't gossiping about Timothée Chalamet

One of the most viral moments from Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards wasn't anything that happened onstage —it was a conversation that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift had while sitting in the audience. But that convo wasn't about what you think.

The viral video shows Selena telling Taylor and Taylor's date for the night, Keleigh Sperry, something, to which Taylor and Keleigh reacted with shocked faces. The rumor was that Selena was telling Taylor and Keleigh — Miles Teller's wife — that Kylie Jenner wouldn't let her take a photo with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, one of Selena's former co-stars.

But now, a source tells People that Selena was "absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," adding that the Only Murders in the Building star "never even saw or spoke" to the couple.

On her Instagram Story, Selena posted a photo of herself embracing Taylor, as well as photos of herself kissing Meryl Streep, hugging Jennifer Aniston and posing with Florence Pugh.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.