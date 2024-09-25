No Time to Drive: Billie Eilish teams with Google Maps to help you get to her concerts

Billie Eilish is launching her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour Sept. 29, and she's teamed with Google Maps to make sure fans can get to her shows in a sustainable manner — and find a place to eat while they're there.

If you search in Google Maps for various cities where Billie will be performing — like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and Philadelphia — you'll find a list of Billie's plant-based eateries in each one.

Plus, when you use Google Maps to get directions to the venue, you can choose from walking, cycling or scooter share options. If you try to look for driving directions, Google Maps will automatically suggest public transit options that are as convenient as driving.

You can also look for a "leaf" icon in driving directions to find routes that will use less fuel or energy. And if you use Street View to look at Billie's concert venues, you'll see that Billie's "Blohsh," the stick figure that she uses as her logo, has replaced Google Map's Pegman.

"I am so excited to see you all at my shows over the coming months, and for us to work together in reducing our collective footprint when it comes to transportation and what we eat," Billie says in a statement.

"Every action matters, no matter how big or small, and together we can truly begin to heal our beautiful planet. Thanks to Google Maps, everyone will have easy access to resources that will help you make great sustainable choices when you come to my shows. Thank you for caring. See you soon!"

