No tour, but Ariana Grande has given us live versions of seven 'eternal sunshine' songs

Ariana Grande said earlier this year that she was going to put music on pause so she could focus on promoting her new film, Wicked. However, she's been good enough to provide us with some fresh musical content.

"wanted to surprise you all with one more Eternal Sunshine related something before i head back into my bubble and meet you over the rainbow next month," Ari wrote on Instagram. "so i performed seven songs (from ag7) with this wonderful group of musicians, in celebration of seven months of Eternal Sunshine. Eternal Sunshine Slightly Deluxe and Also Live is now available."

She continues, "the videos will be coming out one at a time, each day this week. Peaches says thank you for all of your love and that she cannot wait to see you again later." Peaches is the character Ari portrayed in her video for "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

The first video, which you can watch now, is for "intro (end of the world)." For this new version, Ariana has also recorded live versions of "bye," "don't wanna break up again," "eternal sunshine," "supernatural," "true story" and "the boy is mine."

Ari's mom, Joan, always her biggest fan, commented, "Ok! I am saying it… you, Ariana, are the greatest singer ever! Your live versions of every song are breathtaking! Crying right now while this is on repeat!"

