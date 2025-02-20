No witch left behind: Ariana Grande 'rescued' by Cynthia Erivo & Jon M. Chu at 'Wicked' Japan premiere

It's hard to believe that there's a corner of the globe that hasn't seen Wicked, but the film premiered in Japan on Feb. 19 — and Ariana Grande ran into a bit of an issue with her wardrobe.

On her Instagram Story, Ari posted footage of herself following her co-star Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu onto the stage at the premiere. Ari, wearing a white Louis Vuitton gown, is walking up the stairs when suddenly her dress gets caught and she can't move. Erivo and Chu turn around and run toward her with their arms outstretched, and help her get onto the stage.

"the unison panic!!!!!" Ari captioned the moment. "i love you both so much."

She also reposted a meme someone created of the moment. It's captioned, "NO WITCH LEFT BEHIND."

