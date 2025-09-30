Noah Kahan announces new collection with L.L.Bean

Noah Kahan has announced a new collection with L.L.Bean.

The latest line, which follows the "Stick Season" artist's 2024 debut collaboration with the outdoor brand, includes 12 new pieces that offer "a glimpse into Noah's offstage world, rooted in the quiet beauty of New England's backroads, winding streams, and forest trails."

"[The collection] reflects the everyday moments that matter most to him, like walking with his beloved dogs, Penny and June Bug, through the Vermont countryside," a press release reads. "Here, timeless outdoor gear becomes a natural extension of a life lived close to home and close to nature."

"Our partnership with Noah feels very natural," says Alex Intraversato, chief merchandising officer at L.L.Bean. "It's about more than clothes. It's about a shared love of the outdoors, the authenticity of New England living, and the meaning we find in heritage pieces that stand the test of time. Together, we're not only creating new designs, but also shining a light on the importance of well-being and the joy of stepping outside."

The first six pieces from the Northern Attitude collection were released Tuesday. The second batch will be released Oct. 28.

For more info, visit LLBean.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.