Noah Kahan posts "Live from Fenway" track, leading to live album speculation

A day after he teased yet another release tied to his album Stick Season, Noah Kahan has dropped another hint as to what it might be.

He's posted a snippet of a live version of his song "Pain Is Cold Water," which is unreleased, recorded live at Boston's Fenway Park. He played the song during his first of two nights there, as a mash-up with his song "Maine." That same night, he also brought out special guests Gracie Abrams, The Lumineers, Mt. Joy and James Bay.

Many fans suspect Noah plans to release an entire live album documenting his shows at Fenway Park, which were a huge milestone for him. He wrote on Instagram at the time, "There will never be words for the last two nights. To finish off 2 years and over 200 shows at the church of New England will be something I'll tell my grandchildren about."

In other Noah Kahan news, during the Democratic National Convention roll call on Tuesday — the part of the convention where each state casts its vote — the in-house DJ played his song "Stick Season" when it was Vermont's turn.

