Noah Kahan releases new version of "Homesick" with Sam Fender

Noah Kahan has shared a new version of his Stick Season song "Homesick" featuring "Seventeen Going Under" singer Sam Fender.

The "Dial Drunk" artist previously teased the collaboration by declaring that its mystery guest "inspired this entire record." In a new Facebook post, Kahan expands on how Fender's music influenced him and how it "was the final push for me to start writing about my own experiences."

"I come from a very different place than Sam did, that much was clear in the lyrics, but it felt like I had grown up the same," Kahan explains. "The nostalgia, pride, bitterness, confusion, and anger that Sam wrote about feeling was so similar to what I was feeling about my childhood and my hometown at the time."

"As we sat down in Guilford, Vermont to record [Stick Season], the very first song we listened to was 'Seventeen Going Under,'" he continues. "The song 'Homesick' was born out of the confidence instilled in me by listening to someone accurately depict their hometown and what it means to them, for better or for worse."

You can listen to the Fender version of "Homesick" now via digital outlets.

Kahan's previously released collaborations with Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzy McAlpine and Gracie Abrams.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

