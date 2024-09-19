Noah Kahan's excited to sing his "sad songs" at opening ceremony for Invictus Games 2025

Noah Kahan can't stop announcing new performances.

The latest? He'll perform at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games when they come to Vancouver and Whistler in British Columbia, Canada, in February 2025. The Invictus Games are a sporting competition founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military service members and veterans.

Noah made a promotional video for the event in which he says he's "so excited" to be performing, adding, "There's gonna be so many amazing, brave athletes there. I am obviously not included in that list, but I'll be singing my sad songs."

He added, "It's a cold time of year, so they picked a musician who likes to sing about being cold and uncomfortable."

The games run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16; Noah will be performing on Feb. 8 at BC Place in Vancouver alongside British Columbia hometown hero Nelly Furtado. You can sign up for early access to tickets via invictusgames2025.ca/tickets/. A presale starts Sept. 23, and the tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26.

On the opposite end of that extremely cold gig, Noah will be headlining the Out of the Blue destination festival, taking place Jan. 4 to Jan. 7 in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. "Can't wait to get sunburnt on the beach with you and my favorite artists this January," he wrote on Instagram.

