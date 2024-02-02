Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" hits #1 in Australia

Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

It's the season of the stick even on the other side of the planet.

Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" has reached the top of Australia's ARIA Singles Chart, giving the Vermont native his first #1 hit Down Under.

"Stick Season" also hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. It's currently in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kahan's ascension in Australia leads into a big week for him. On Sunday, he'll learn whether he's won the Grammy for Best New Artist, and on Friday, he's releasing his long sought-after song "Forever" as well as new collaborations with Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

