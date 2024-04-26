Normani drops new single “1:59,” talks debut album, 'Dopamine'

Normani's new single, "1:59," is finally here.



The singer dropped the sultry track, featuring Gunna, as the first taste of her debut album, Dopamine, which comes out June 14.



"When I get you alone/boy what you gon' do with it?" she sings on the chorus. "Don't talk too much, just do this sh**/Boy, what you gon' do with it?"



In a new interview with ELLE, Normani says Dopamine is a "representation of my resilience."



"Dopamine represents the highs and the lows I've endured," she says. "It's been such an emotional roller coaster … I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I've been through in my journey to get to the point that I'm in right now."



She also addressed the "false narrative" that because her album took so long to come out, that means she doesn't care. "Nobody wants this project to come out more than me," she says. "I think that at the end of the day, if I stand behind this wholeheartedly, it doesn't matter what the world thinks."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.