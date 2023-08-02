North Carolina dad credits $100K lottery win to Post Malone concert

Most fans would probably be upset if a concert they went to was delayed. But a North Carolina man is crediting his recent lottery win to a delayed Post Malone concert.

The Charlotte Observer reports that on July 29, Zachary Sharpe drove to Charlotte with his wife and kids to see Posty on his current If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour. Severe weather delayed the concert for an hour, which led to Sharpe and his family driving back home to Lexington much later than they'd anticipated.

They ended up stopping at a gas station and convenience store, where Sharpe bought two scratch-off lottery tickets. On the first one, he won $300. On the second, he won $100,000.

"When I scratched it off, I about passed out," Sharpe told officials. "I was literally speechless. We all were."

"I think about all the factors that played into when I got to the store," he said.

After taxes, Sharpe ended up with just over $71,000, which he'll put toward school, bills and savings.

Incidentally, Sharpe told lottery officials that despite the weather delay, Posty's concert was incredible: "He puts on a wonderful show."

In other Post Malone news, his song "Something Real," from his new album, Austin, is being used to promote the new season of college football on ESPN.

