Not "Toxic" at all: Let the Britney Brûlée sweeten your Valentine's Day

By Andrea Dresdale and Andrea Tuccillo

This year, you can celebrate Valentine's Day with a Britney Spears-approved sweet treat for a good cause.

The trendy New York City hot chocolate spot Glace has teamed up with the singer for a limited-edition hot chocolate called the Britney Brûlée. The flavor is a spin on s’mores: It's hot chocolate with espresso, toasted marshmallow fluff and chantilly cream, garnished with a crème brûlée-like caramelized sugar disk with a mocha dust “B” on it.
In a statement, Britney says, “I was scrolling on Instagram, and I came across the Glace hot chocolates and I lost my mind!”
"New York has always been a really special place for me and when I discovered Glace I knew I wanted to do something special with them and partner with a local business in N.Y.C!" she adds. "I can’t wait for you to try what we created together!”
Twenty percent of the proceeds from the $14 drink go to the Trevor Project, the suicide prevention and crisis intervention charity for LGBTQ+ youth. The bad news? It's only available from February 14 through 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

