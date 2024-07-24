NSYNC gives Blake Lively the "single happiest most complete moment" of her life

Being married to Ryan Reynolds? Being a famous actress? Being BFFs with Taylor Swift and having her mention your children in her songs? For Blake Lively, all that paled in comparison to meeting her childhood boy band crush Monday.

Members of *NSYNC attended the New York City premiere of Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, on Monday because their song "Bye Bye Bye" is on the soundtrack. Lance Bass posted a photo from the premiere showing Blake and Ryan posing with him, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — Justin Timberlake didn't attend.

Blake wrote in the comments, "Can confirm (if my face doesn’t) this was the single happiest most complete moment of my life." Seemingly referring to the fact that Justin wasn't there, she offered to sub for him, writing, "I’ll shave my hair off and perm it bleach blonde. It’s fine. I can scrub in. I’m ready. This just feels right."

"I have all the bleach you need!" Lance replied. "You’re in!"

Lively reposted the photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever. I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever."

She then thanked *NSYNC, and shouted out Reynolds for "being the most romantic person on the planet and making all of my dreams come true," adding, "10 year old, and also 36 year old me is sobbing."

