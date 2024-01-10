NSYNC's Joey Fatone says reuniting to record "Better Place" was "just like riding a bike"

Justin Timberlake has wiped his Instagram, presumably in advance of new music, while Joey Fatone just announced that he's going on tour with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean. Seems like we're not getting the *NSYNC reunion tour fans had hoped for — but hey, at least we still have the group's reunion song, "Better Place," to listen to. And Joey told ABC Audio that even after not recording together for 23 years, the guys found it easy to get back into the groove.

"It's just like riding a bike," Joey said, noting that the "Better Place" recording session was just like the ones they've had in the past. "You know, we recorded with each other for many years, and we also recorded in the studio where JC and Justin were writing and producing some of the songs. So we were in the booth with them."

"So it wasn't like someone's gonna go, 'Oh, sing this note,' [and] I'm like, 'Nah, I got one better,' yknow?" Joey said. "It's more or less, 'I trust your judgment. Let's go with it.' That kind of thing."

As for whether or not he was surprised Justin called the band to be on the song for the Trolls: Band Together soundtrack, Joey said not really.

"It wasn't a surprise surprise," he said. "'Cause we've gotten calls a few times or we've called each other about other projects. And either we shot them down or we said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' So this was the one that felt right."

Joey and AJ's tour kicks off March 15. The presale starts January 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

