At NYC show, Justin Timberlake plays hits, new songs and apologizes to "f****** nobody"

Justin Timberlake made one thing clear at his birthday show at New York City's Irving Plaza on January 31: He is devoid of guilt or regrets.

Fan-captured video shows JT talking over a song intro during the show. He says, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize ... to absolutely f****** nobody."

His comments come a few days after his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry." She added that she was "in love with" Justin's new song, "Selfish."

Some fans have been furious at Justin ever since Britney revealed in her book that he cheated on her and pressured her to end a pregnancy. Others have been upset with Justin since 2004 over the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" incident with Janet Jackson, even though he apologized for it in 2021.

Billboard reports that during the show, Justin performed his new songs "Sanctified" and "Selfish" from his upcoming album and played a tape of another new track called "My Favorite Drug." In addition, Billboard reports that Justin AirDropped yet another new track to fans' phones.

Halfway through the show, Justin's wife, Jessica Biel, came onstage with a birthday cake to mark the fact that January 31 was the singer's 43rd birthday, and the whole crowd sang to him, Billboard reports.

Other songs JT performed, Billboard reports, included *NSYNC's "Gone" and "Girlfriend," "Like I Love You," "My Love," "SexyBack," and covers of Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour" and Frank Sinatra's version of "(Theme from) New York, New York."

