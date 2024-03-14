Oh, hi, hi, hi! Justin Timberlake reunites with *NSYNC onstage at LA show

Justin Timberlake didn't just reunite with *NSYNC on his upcoming album -- he did it in real life, onstage, at his show in LA on March 13.

During Justin's free show at the Wiltern Theater -- one of several he's done in advance of the release of the album -- he brought out Joey, Lance, JC and Chris to join him for several songs, including "Bye Bye Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me," "Girlfriend" and "Paradise," their collab on JT's album. It was the group's first live performance together since 2013, when they reunited at the MTV VMAs the year Justin got the Video Vanguard Award.

Justin re-posted footage of the performance on his Instagram Story.

During the show, Justin was also joined by R&B singer Coco Jones for her song "ICU," as well as his song "Until the End of Time." The set list included all JT's past hits -- "SexyBack," "Like I Love You," "Rock Your Body," "Mirrors" and more -- and new songs like "Sanctified," "No Angels" and "Selfish."

Justin's album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15.

