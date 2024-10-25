Olivia Rodrigo to be featured on custom New York City MetroCards

By Mary Pat Thompson

"Good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo, you get to be on one of the last-ever custom New York City MetroCards.

As the MTA moves away from printed MetroCards and toward a contactless fare payment system, Olivia and Sony have collaborated with them to feature the singer on 50,000 commemorative MetroCards. They will be the second to last custom MetroCards ever produced.

A photo of Olivia will grace the back of the custom violet-colored cards, which will be available to purchase at select subway stations starting on Oct. 28.

“To be on one of the last-ever custom MetroCards is super cool. I had so much fun shooting my Sony campaign on the New York City subway. I can’t wait to see my fans wearing these Sony LinkBuds designed in my favorite violet color,” Olivia said in a statement.

