Olivia Rodrigo drops moody new single "vampire"

Olivia Rodrigo is making her comeback with the release of her new single "vampire."

At midnight on Friday, June 30, Olivia released the track and its music video, which acts as the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album GUTS, due out in September.

Speaking with Apple Music, the 20-year-old gave some insight into the making of the moody new song.

"I wrote the song on the piano, super chill, in December of last year. And my producer Dan [Nigro] and I finished it in January and finished writing it. And I've just always been really obsessed with songs that are very dynamic," she shared. "My favorite songs are high and low, and reel you in and spit you back out. And so we wanted to do a song where it just crescendoed the entire time and it reflects the pent-up anger that you have for a situation."

Olivia also took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes clips and photos from making the song and the visuals. Alongside it she wrote, "I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins."

"Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," she continued. "It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. im so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever."

"vampire" is available to stream now.

