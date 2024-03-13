Olivia Rodrigo gives out free emergency contraceptive pills at GUTS tour concert

Olivia Rodrigo invited the Missouri Abortion Fund to her GUTS world tour stop in St. Louis, Missouri, on Tuesday to hand out free emergency contraceptive pills.

Interested fans were given two packets of the Julie brand of morning-after pills along with information about how to find abortion care.

"Funding abortion? It's a good idea, right?" a note on the front of the packets said. Missouri Abortion Fund reposted a fan's tweet on X, writing, "It's brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B with @TextRightByYou."

Olivia has long been vocal about her support for reproductive rights. In June 2022, she dedicated a performance of Lily Allen's "F*** You" to the U.S. Supreme Court after they overturned the Roe v. Wade decision during her Glastonbury Festival set.

In February, she launched her Fund 4 Good initiative, which funnels a portion of her GUTS tour proceeds to organizations that support reproductive rights, including the National Network of Abortion Funds in North America.

"The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence," Olivia said on her Instagram Story at the time.

