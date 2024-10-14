Olivia Rodrigo has scary moment onstage in Melbourne, Australia

Olivia Rodrigo had quite the showstopping moment on Oct. 14 during her show in Melbourne, Australia — she fell through a hole in the stage.

Fan-recorded footage shows the moment when Liv, after running toward one side of the stage, runs back toward the middle and promptly falls through a trapdoor in the stage that appears to have been left open by accident. The fans screamed as she went down, but luckily, she caught her hands on the edge of the hole and managed to clamber out.

"Oh my God, that was fun," laughed Olivia. "I'm OK! Wow! Sometimes, there's just a hole in the stage! That's alright. OK, where was I? How ya doin' tonight, Melbourne?"

The show was Olivia's fourth and final one in Melbourne. Next, she heads to Sydney for four more shows, officially wrapping up her GUTS World Tour on Oct. 22 in that city.

The only shows she currently has scheduled for 2025 are an appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil in March, and two makeup concerts on June 30 and July 1 in Manchester, England. She was forced to reschedule those shows because the brand-new venue in that city wasn't ready for prime time.

