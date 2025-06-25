Olivia Rodrigo is 'obsessed' with your ex and also Fontaines D.C.

Your ex isn't the only thing Olivia Rodrigo is "obsessed" with.

The "drivers license" star is also a big fan of Fontaines D.C., which she revealed during her show in the "Starburster" outfit's hometown of Dublin on Tuesday.

"Lately I've been really obsessed with this band Fontaines D.C.," Rodrigo told the crowd in fan-shot footage. "I've been playing this song alone in my room for fun, and I was wondering if it would be cool if I played it for you guys?"

Needless to say, the audience was very enthusiastic about that suggestion, and Rodrigo then launched into a rendition of the Fontaines tune "I Love You."

As luck would have it, both Rodrigo and Fontaines D.C. are performing at the upcoming Roskilde and Rock Werchter festivals, taking place in July in Denmark and Belgium, respectively. Perhaps we'll see a live collaboration.

