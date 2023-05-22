Olivia Rodrigo says new album is “so close” to being done

OLIVIA RODRIGO ABC

By Andrea Tuccillo

Olivia Rodrigo "pinky promises" new music is on the way.

The singer celebrated the two-year anniversary of her debut album SOUR on Sunday and took the opportunity to give fans an update on her eagerly awaited follow-up album.

"oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today," she wrote in an Instagram post. "no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life."

She added, "the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise."

SOUR featured Olivia's breakout hit "Drivers License," as well "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U."  It won her three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal album.

