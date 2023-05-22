Olivia Rodrigo says new album is “so close” to being done

Olivia Rodrigo "pinky promises" new music is on the way.



The singer celebrated the two-year anniversary of her debut album SOUR on Sunday and took the opportunity to give fans an update on her eagerly awaited follow-up album.



"oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today," she wrote in an Instagram post. "no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life."



She added, "the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise."



SOUR featured Olivia's breakout hit "Drivers License," as well "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." It won her three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal album.

