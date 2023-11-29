Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish booked for 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC's Saturday Night Live is offering up a one-two punch of Grammy-winning pop superstars next month.

On December 9, Adam Driver will host the show, with Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest. Then, on December 16, Billie Eilish will be the musical guest on a show hosted by former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon.

This will be Billie's third time on SNL: She was a musical guest for the first time in 2019 and then was both host and musical guest in 2021. Her pairing with McKinnon is apt since she wrote and recorded the Grammy-nominated song "What Was I Made For?" for the soundtrack to Barbie, in which the actress starred.

Olivia's first SNL performance was in 2021, but she made her first impact on the show a month before her appearance: Her song "drivers license" became the subject of a hilarious sketch in which all the male cast members, plus host Regé-JeanPage, argued in a bar over the song's meaning. At the time, Olivia called the sketch "a dream come true that I didn't even know I had."

As previously reported, the December 2 episode will feature Noah Kahan as the musical guest.

