Olivia Rodrigo details trip to hospital after falling through onstage hole: 'It was actually kind of a beautiful thing'

During her show in Melbourne, Australia, Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole in the stage, but popped right back up and laughed it off. However, she revealed Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the incident resulted in a trip to the hospital.

"It was really scary. Watching the video back is pretty terrifying," Olivia told Jimmy. "I mean, the show must go on, that's showbiz, baby. But it was actually kind of a beautiful thing and I'm really happy it happened, in hindsight."

Explaining why, Olivia noted that she had just come back from the Philippines, which is where her family's roots are. "I was thinking about my family, and my heritage and my relatives," Liv said. "And I fell and I was all shaken up, and I went to the hospital after ... they just wanted to make sure I didn't have a concussion."

"And randomly, the nurse was a Filipino man with the same name as my grandpa, who just passed away a few months ago," she continued. "And so I was like, 'Wow, that was him looking out for me, making sure I didn't get hurt,' so I'm really happy it happened."

Olivia's GUTS World Tour concert film is currently streaming on Netflix. Chappell Roan is one of the special guests in the movie, and Olivia told Jimmy just how long she's known the "Hot to Go" singer.

"I used to go visit her when she worked at a doughnut shop, before she got signed, before she put out any of her music," Liv revealed. "I used to go and eat doughnut with her and, like, hang out ... I'm so proud of her. She deserves it all."

