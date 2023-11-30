Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Paul Russell donate items to ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction

Looking for the perfect gift for the pop music fan in your life? You may be able to find something special at the ASCAP Foundation's newly launched 2023 Holiday Auction, which features items and experiences from Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and "Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell.

Olivia has donated a pair of Sony headphones, and she's autographed the case. Its value is estimated at $1,500. Selena has donated a set of her limited-edition Our Place X Selena Gomez cookware, which is estimated to be worth $500.

Or maybe you'd like Russell to record a personalized video message for your giftee — that's an experience valued at $750. Reneé Rapp, meanwhile, has donated an exclusive merch bundle worth $500, including hoodies, tees and vinyl.

Other items up for grabs in the auction include two tickets to the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala induction ceremony next year in New York City; autographed sneakers from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg; and signed Janet Jackson vinyls from her producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The most impressive item in the auction may be the opportunity to have two legendary songwriters, Paul Williams and Desmond Child, write a custom song for you. That's valued at $10,000.

The auction is open now through December 14. Proceeds will benefit the ASCAP Foundation, which is "dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.