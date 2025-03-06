Olivia Rodrigo to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

The UK's most prestigious music festival, Glastonbury, has announced its lineup for 2025. Olivia Rodrigo is headlining, along with The 1975 and legendary rocker Neil Young.

The festival, set for June 25 to 29, will also feature Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX, Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, RAYE, Myles Smith, Lola Young and many more. The organizers say that "many more acts" are still to be announced. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart was previously announced as playing the festival's "legends slot."

Olivia will perform June 29, with Young on June 28 and The 1975 on the 27th. Olivia previously performed at the festival in 2022, but she wasn't the headliner.

Glastonbury is the world's biggest open-air festival.

