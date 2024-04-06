Olivia Rodrigo welcomes special guest Noah Kahan to her first show at NYC's Madison Square Garden

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan have had a mutual admiration society going for months now, and it all culminated on April 5, onstage at New York's Madison Square Garden, during Olivia's GUTS world tour.

Olivia was playing the first of four nights at the legendary venue when, about three-quarters of the way into the show, she said she was really excited about performing the next song. She then brought Noah onstage and they sang a duet of his hit "Stick Season," as the crowd screamed along with every word.

Noah, who's currently on tour in Canada, made a special trip to New York to sing with Olivia; he's scheduled to perform in Toronto on April 6.

You may recall that Olivia performed a version of "Stick Season" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, and then Noah returned the favor by performing a version of Olivia's song "Lacy." A split single of both versions is coming out on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20.

On stage later in the show, Olivia leaned into the New York City aesthetic by rocking a tank top that read "Carrie Bradshaw AF."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!