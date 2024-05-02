Olivia Rodrigo forced to cancel show in Manchester, England: "so bummed"

Olivia Rodrigo just learned the hard way that playing in a brand-new concert venue can have its challenges.

Olivia's GUTS World Tour was scheduled to play the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England on May 3. But the brand-new venue, which was scheduled to open on April 23, missed that date due to power supply issues. Multiple shows have been rescheduled, and then, the new opening date of May 1 was also postponed.

Now, Olivia's written on her Instagram Story, "hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. we're doing our best to reschedule the show."

After telling fans to hold onto their tickets or request a refund, she added, "im so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

Harry Styles, who grew up about half-an-hour away from the arena, is among its many investors.

