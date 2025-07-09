Olivia Rodrigo guitarist says singer paid for crew's therapy on Guts tour

(L-R) Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Spencer perform onstage for the kick off of GUTS World Tour at Acrisure Arena on February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)

Olivia Rodrigo looks out for her tour crew’s mental health.

Her rhythm guitarist Daisy Spencer said on a recent episode of the StageLeft podcast that the singer paid for free therapy for her team during the Guts tour.

“On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel,” Spencer said.

“I have never had anything like that,” she added. “And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that.”

Olivia has been open about her own use of therapy in the past, saying she started seeing a therapist when she was 16.

Spencer said being able to receive that care while on the road was one “one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour.”

“Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive,” she said.

Lewis Capaldi announced a similar initiative for fans this week, partnering with BetterHelp to offer free hours of online therapy.

