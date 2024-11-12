Olivia Rodrigo expands live 2025 dates with more headlining shows and festivals

Looks like Olivia Rodrigo will be spending most of 2025 overseas.

After announcing that she'd be performing at London's BST Hyde Park festival on June 27, Liv has now added July 3 and July 6 festival dates in Belgium to her tour schedule, as well as a July 15 date at a festival in Milan, Italy, and a July 18 date at Lollapalooza Paris.

Plus, Olivia will do her first-ever stadium shows in Brazil and Mexico in 2025: She'll play in Curitiba, Brazil, March 26 and Mexico City, Mexico, on April 2. Opening for her in Brazil and Mexico City will be her friend St. Vincent, with whom Olivia co-wrote "Obsessed."

Liv's also added a June 24 headlining show in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of two makeup dates in Manchester, England, on June 30 and July 1.

This is all in addition to Olivia's previously announced April 6 festival appearance in Monterrey, Mexico, and March Lollapalooza festival appearances in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Let's hope that in between all these live shows, Olivia will have some time to create some new music, too.

