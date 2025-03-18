Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter to headline Lollapalooza 2025

Your Lollapalooza lineup is here and the pop girlies have taken over.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are among the headliners of the iconic festival, which takes place July 31 through Aug. 3 in Chicago's Grant Park. While Olivia is set to headline Lollapalooza festivals in South America starting March 21, this will be her first performance at the U.S. version.

Meanwhile, Sabrina is returning as a headliner after making her Lollapalooza debut two years ago. Also on the bill are Alex Warren, Luke Combs, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Perez, Mark Ambor, Doechii, Djo, The Marías and many more — over 170 artists across eight stages.

Guaranteed lowest price four-day tickets will go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. Prices will increase at 11 a.m. CT. To sign up for the presale and buy tickets, visit lollapalooza.com. One- and two-day tickets will be available at a later date. Kids 8 and under can attend for free with a ticked adult.

