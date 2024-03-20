Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS' secret tracks -- and one new one -- are coming to streaming

When Olivia Rodrigo released GUTS last year, there were four extra, "secret" tracks that each appeared on a different iteration of the vinyl versions of the album. Those tracks were then collected on a special vinyl release for Record Store Day last year. But now, at long last, those songs are coming to streaming and digital.

Billboard reports that Olivia announced the news during her March 19 concert in Chicago. Olivia unfolded a sign onstage that read "Guts Deluxe Out Friday" -- that's this Friday, March 22. She then posted the news on Instagram.

Called GUTS (spilled), it includes five additional songs: The four secret songs -- "Obsessed," "Scared of My Guitar," "Stranger" and "Girl I've Always Been" -- plus a new one called "So American."

Olivia seemed to tease the news earlier this week when she changed the message on her fan hotline to include a snippet of "Obsessed." "Obsessed" is the only secret song included on her current set list.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.