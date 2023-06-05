Olivia Rodrigo's countdown clock has started, and it seems June 30 is D-Day

After "pinky-promising" in May that her "new stuff" is "so so so close to being done," it seems that Olivia Rodrigo finally has a date in mind for when she plans to unveil it.

A countdown clock has started on her official website, which shows that, as of Monday, June 5, there are 24 days until she reveals ... something. On top of that, if you play "Drivers License" on Spotify, the video that plays in the background shows a photo of a mock driver's license with Olivia's picture on it and an expiration date of June 30, 2023.

Whatever Olivia releases, it'll be her first new music since her Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR, made her a global superstar. The album topped the charts for five weeks and spun off the hits "Drivers License," "Good 4 You" and more.

In January, she posted that she was once again working with her SOUR collaborator Dan Nigro on "so many new songs."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.