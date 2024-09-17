Olivia Wilde is "thrilled" to co-star with Charli XCX in new film 'I Want Your Sex'

By Andrea Dresdale

Olivia Wilde has had some experience working with British pop stars — see Don't Worry Darling — and she's extremely excited that she'll be appearing alongside Charli XCX in the upcoming movie I Want Your Sex. 

"We've texted and I love her," Wilde told Variety, adding that she's "thrilled" to be in a movie with the singer. "She's so inspiring. I am all for this explosion of female power in music," Wilde adds. "It is just such a thrill to be an audience member and I can't wait to go see her show."

Wilde says she "wouldn’t dare” give Charli any acting advice, noting, "She’s been [performing] since she was a young teenager, I believe. She’s spent a lot more time on stage than I have and I’m sure she knows exactly what to do. Her audition was also incredible. So good. I wrote to her, ‘Of course, you’re also a brilliant actress.'”

In I Want Your Sex, Wilde plays a famous artist who forces a younger man to be her sexual muse. The role that Charli will play is still under wraps. The film doesn't have a release date at the moment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

