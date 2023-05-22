Onstage at Gillette Stadium, Taylor Swift says her life "finally makes sense"

There have been some big changes in Taylor Swift's life over the past few months, but she says she's doing just fine, thanks very much. In fact, she's better than fine.

Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, fans captured Taylor on social media telling fans, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued. "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories." She then gave the Midnights track "Question...?" its tour premiere.

Taylor was forced to perform in the pouring rain Saturday night in Foxborough, but it was fitting, considering that she told the crowd that the first "rain show" she ever played was in that very stadium, back in 2011.

On Instagram, she posted a carousel of photos of herself looking absolutely drenched onstage, and wrote, "Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!"

"We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!!" she added. "Love you so much you have no idea."

The Eras Tour also marks the 13th time she's played Gillette Stadium, Taylor noted, for fans who like keeping track of where her lucky number pops up.

