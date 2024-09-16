"Overwhelmed": Myles Smith tapped to open for his biggest inspiration, Ed Sheeran

When "Stargazing" singer Myles Smith was a kid, Ed Sheeran inspired him to start playing guitar. And next year he'll be opening for Ed Sheeran.

Myles has been tapped as one of Ed's opening acts for the 2025 European leg of his Mathematics Tour, which will be the final leg of the tour. Myles wrote on Instagram, "I was never good at maths, but hopefully @teddysphotos can teach me on TOURRR! (+ x ÷ -). I genuinely am OVERWHELMED, EXCITED, BUZZING and truly thankful to be opening up for one of my heroes."

"It’s mad to think that my entire life as a songwriter started with being inspired by Ed, and now we’re here?!" he added.

Myles also posted video of himself as a teenager covering Ed's "Lego House," as well as a photo of the loop pedal he got for his 13th birthday — he was inspired to get one after Ed's album Plus came out. He also posted a photo of a guitar he got for his 16th birthday, along with a copy of Ed's Multiply album.

In addition, he posted a friend's text message from 2016, in which the friend wrote, "My bro, trust me when I say this. A few years from now. You're gonna be the Black Ed Sheeran."

The European tour starts in May 2025. Meanwhile, Myles' own 2025 We Were Never Strangers North American headlining tour starts in January. His 2024 North American tour dates start Sept. 18 in Seattle.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.