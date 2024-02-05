P1Harmony releases debut full-length album, 'Killin' It''

Courtesy of FNC Entertainment

By Andrea Dresdale

After releasing six EPs in three years, P1Harmony has finally created a full-length studio album.

The K-pop group has just released Killin' It via digital platforms; the physical version will be available on February 9. The album doesn't include their current hit, "Fall In Love Again," but it does feature 10 new songs co-written by the band members. The project is an eclectic mix of mellow romantic tracks, electro-pop, rap and more.

A video for the title track is out now. P1Harmony will perform at Governors Ball on June 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!