Pink, Billie Eillish, Niall Horan playing Atlanta's Music Midtown festival

Pink, Billie Eilish and Niall Horan are among the big names performing at Atlanta's Music Midtown festival, which will take place in the city's Piedmont Park from September 15 to September 17.

Pink is performing on the 15th, as are Pitbull and Leah Kate. On the 16th, Billie and Niall perform, along with Yung Gravy and Lizzy McAlpine. The 1975 are also playing, if you want to get a look at Taylor Swift's alleged new boyfriend. The final day of the festival brings performances from hard rock legends Guns N' Roses, plus Lil Baby, Tove Lo and JP Saxe.

A limited number of one-day tickets, as well as three-day tickets, are available for a presale on Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. ET at MusicMidtown.com. There will be a general sale if any tickets are left. For the first time, all fees and taxes are included in the ticket prices.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.