Pink pays tribute to husband Carey Hart: "We love you Carebear"

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have had their ups and downs since they first got together in their 20s, but they're still together — and Pink took to Instagram Wednesday to wish him a happy 49th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man," she wrote next to a carousel of photos of them together through the years, him alone, and with their kids Willow and Jameson.

"No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better. You’ve healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win," she continued. "We’re lucky enough to have you in our lives."

She then goes on to list some of the things she loves about him, like that fact that he tells her she's beautiful "when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange."

Pink concludes, "We love you Carebear. We see you. You’re really amazing. Happy birthday."

Pink and Carey wed in January 2006 after she proposed to him during a motocross race in 2005. They separated in 2008 but reunited in 2010, and they've been together ever since.

