Pink reveals why daughter Willow shaved her head: "Not my idea"

On February 28, Pink posted a photo of herself and her daughter Willow receiving custom jerseys from Australia's national women's soccer team -- and many fans commented on the fact that Willow had shaved her head. Now, Pink reveals why Willow decided to go with that radical new 'do.

As per a TikTok filmed at Pink's concert in New Zealand a few days ago, the singer spoke about Willow's buzz cut. "I made the mistake of complimenting her beautiful, long hair," Pink laughed. "So she shaved it off!"

Pink, who's sported a cropped hairstyle since the beginning of her career, added, "So, contrary to popular belief, it was not my idea." Stroking her own short hair, she joked, "I was living vicariously through my children that have hair. But you know what? I love her anyway."

Well, at least Pink can still live vicariously through her son, Jameson, who has long blond hair.

Pink is back in Australia this week for more concerts. She'll leave Australia after a March 23 date in Queensland, and then she has time off before bringing her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour to the U.K. and Europe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.